TOLEDO, Ohio — With orders preventing large gatherings, surprise parades are all the rage right now to honor students in the classroom and in their sport.

The excitement never gets old.

The Ottawa Hills baseball team honored their 3 seniors on Saturday; Ben Berschback, Hayes Unrien, and Will Lohmyer.

"I thought it was cool seeing my teammates one last time as a team. It was pretty cool, pretty fun seeing everyone," said Lohmyer.

A special touch during the parade, each of the seniors' moms got flowers as well. Senior day events are often moments of closure for parents as well.

These parades are great ways to honor high school seniors as they move on to college.

But what about college seniors as they head on their new adventures?

University of Toledo cheerleader Dylan Witt thought he was coming out to see his grandma stop by. But he quickly realized that wasn’t the case.

"Holy smokes I did not see that one coming. I turned around to see all the cars and I was like there's a parade coming for me," said Witt.

He has big plans for the future.

"In August, I am headed to basic training for the Air Force, then after Tech School, I'll head to Camp Perry to be with the 200th Red Horse Squadron. Then after that, I'm still deciding between grad school or the police academy, an exciting future none the less," said Witt.

RELATED: Woman's 109th celebrated with parade. She's got plans for 110th birthday too.

RELATED: Perrysburg community honors senior baseball players