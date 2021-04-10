Satisfy your sweet tooth at Chocolate Crawl in BG to benefit United Way in Wood County

The Chocolate Crawl will be Oct. 16 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

TOLEDO, Ohio — There's a way that you can support a great organization this month - and all you have to do is eat chocolate!

The United Way in Wood County is hosting its fourth-annual Chocolate Crawl Oct. 16.

You'll get the opportunity to visit more than 20 restaurants, retail shops and local nonprofits throughout downtown Bowling Green, with each location sharing a signature sweet treat.

Tickets for the event are $15 and are known as "golden passports." All the money raised will go to the United Way and its community partners' ongoing work to strengthen education, financial stability and health and housing resources for Wood County residents.

The Chocolate Crawl will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets are available here and will continue to be available until they are sold out.

But that's not all: the United Way is also hosting another fall charity event called Pursuing Inspiration, a women's initiative with networking and a lunch featuring Brigid Schulte, author of Overwhelmed: Work, Love & Play when No One has the Time.

You can get tickets for the event here. The deadline to purchase is Oct. 10; refunds are available up to one day before the event.