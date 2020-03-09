x
Sarah Jessica Parker to help launch ‘Moms for Biden’ in Ohio

The 'Sex and the City' star is also an Ohio native.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Joe Biden’s campaign is getting some Hollywood support here in Ohio.

Actress Sarah Jessica Parker, an Ohio native, is helping launch “Moms for Biden” during a round table conversation about school reopening Thursday evening.

The event begins at 7 p.m.

“Women from across Ohio will discuss the challenges facing parents with school-aged children due to Trump’s chaotic presidency, failed leadership and refusal to address the coronavirus pandemic,” organizers said in a press release. “The group will also talk about Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ plans to safely reopen schools and combat the pandemic.”

Parker was born in Nelsonville, which is located in Athens County. She’s best known for her role in Sex and the City. Her portrayal of Sarah Sanderson in Disney’s Hocus Pocus has also become a fan-favorite.

Still need to register to vote in Ohio? You can do that HERE. The deadline to do so is Oct. 5. The 2020 general election takes place Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Will you be voting in-person or absentee? Tell us in the post below:

