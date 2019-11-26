MAUMEE, Ohio — The Shops at Fallen Timbers will be welcoming Santa to town with a Magical Arrival event on Nov. 29!

The free event is open to the public and will feature character appearances, music and dancing, face painting, balloon animals and a bounce house.

The evening will end with Santa coming down Santa Clause Lane (aka Main St.) on a firetruck to enjoy a fireworks spectacular.

All the fun is happening at The Shops at Fallen Timbers from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

If you can't make it out on Friday to meet Santa, don't worry; there are additional opportunities to meet the big man and let him know what you want for Christmas!

Santa will be in Santa's Hut at varying times throughout the month of December for free meet and greets and optional photo packages for purchase.

Santa's Hut is a stand-alone building near the restaurant district and Barnes and Noble.

Additionally, The Shops at Fallen Timbers is also holding a sensory-friendly Santa photo experience called "Santa Cares" for children with autism.

The shops say children within every spectrum of special needs and their families are invited to a private photo session, to experience the time-honored tradition of a visit with Santa Claus during dedicated hours.

You can secure your ticket for this event on Eventbrite. The event is free, but the shops ask that you limit one ticket per family or group.