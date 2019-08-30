SENECA COUNTY, Ohio — This weekend, you have the opportunity to help clean up the Sandusky River in Seneca County.

Started in 1997, the Tiffin Area Clean Sweep is taking place this Saturday August 31st.

Registered volunteers will comb over the stretch of the Sandusky River and Rock Creek through Tiffin and collect and remove trash.

At last year's event, 90 volunteers pulled five and a half cubic yards of trash and more than 1,000 pounds of scrap metal from the river and tributary creek.

The event is organized by the Sandusky River Watershed Coalition, who will be providing trash bags, gloves, bottled water, and lunch.

The ongoing goal of the Clean Sweep is to try to limit the amount of litter and debris flow down river and eventually into Sandusky Bay, and ultimately into Lake Erie.

"So, if we can clean the trash up down here before it gets out there, that'a always a good thing. So, we as a coalition always promote other events and work with farmers and other people in the community just to educate them on the things we can do to help keep the river clean but to also help keep Lake Erie clean," said Jakob Boehler, coordinator for the Sandusky River Watershed Coalition.

Preregistration for the event is still open, to sign up as a volunteer you can simply click here.

The clean up event kicks off at 9 a.m. Saturday morning at Junior Home Park in Tiffin.