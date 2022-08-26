x
Train collides with car at Sandusky railroad crossing, leaving woman dead

Officials say Erica L. Alley attempted to drive around the lowered crossing gates when the locomotive collided with her vehicle.

SANDUSKY, Ohio — A 36-year-old woman is dead after the car she was driving was hit by an oncoming train Friday morning in Sandusky.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Erica L. Alley approached the triple-track railroad crossing on Campbell Street towards North Depot Street at roughly 8 a.m. when she attempted to maneuver her Kia sedan around the downed crossing gates. As she did so, the vehicle was struck by the locomotive headed westbound on the railroad tracks.

Alley died from her injuries at the scene. No members of the train crew were hurt in the collision.

The incident remains under investigation.

