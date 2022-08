36-year-old Erica Alley, the driver of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened at about 8 a.m.

SANDUSKY, Ohio — A Sandusky woman died in a collision with a train Friday morning after driving northbound around the lowered crossing arms of railroad tracks on Campbell Street in Sandusky.

The train operators were uninjured.