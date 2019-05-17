SANDUSKY, Ohio — The results are in and Sandusky, has been named the best coastal small town in America by USA Today's 10 Best.

Recently, a panel of experts at USA Today nominated Sandusky for its 10 Best Coastal Small Towns award. Nominees for this prestigious honor had to have a population of less than 25,000 and offer “uncrowded, unpretentious, and affordable” waterfront fun. Once chosen for the award, a nationwide vote was launched and Sandusky beat out 19 other towns for the top spot.

“We are proud and honored to be named Best Coastal Small Town,” stated City Manager Eric Wobser. “This recognition is a testament to the community spirit and sense of momentum that inspired our residents to vote for Sandusky.”

In addition to now being known as the Best Coastal Small Town in the country, Sandusky is also known as the home of world-class attractions, including: Cedar Point amusement park, Kalahari Resorts & Conventions, indoor water parks, a vibrant shopping and dining scene, and its waterfront with ferry service to the Lake Erie islands and Canada.

The top 10 winners in the category Best Coastal Small Town are as follows:

Sandusky, Ohio Rockport, Texas Chincoteague, Virginia Georgetown, South Carolina Bay St. Louis, Mississippi Gulf Shores, Alabama Southport, North Carolina St. Simons Island, Georgia Saugatuck, Michigan Bayfield, Wisconsin

“This helps propel Sandusky and the Lake Erie Shores & Islands region to a worldwide audience,” said Larry Fletcher, President of Lake Erie Shores & Islands. “Travelers today are looking for authentic, small town experiences. And when you combine the numerous attractions, restaurants, shopping, dining, and overnight accommodation offerings, it’s no wonder that Sandusky earned this recognition.”

To learn more about what’s happening in the city of Sandusky, check out the city’s website at ci.sandusky.oh.us.