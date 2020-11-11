New Sandusky County Veterans Memorial Park dedicated in Fremont

The former Flag Memorial Park was dedicated during the annual Sandusky County Veterans Day ceremony.

FREMONT, Ohio — As part of their Veterans Day celebration, the City of Fremont wanted to make sure their past, present, and future veterans are remembered.

The former Flag Memorial Park in Fremont has been the spot that Sandusky County holds their Veterans Day ceremonies.

So what better day than Thursday to rededicate the part into its new name.

Hundreds gathered outside of the Sandusky County Courthouse to help dedicate the new Sandusky County Veterans Memorial Park.

What began in 2007 with a permanent Veterans War memorial, then last year with a plaque honoring local Vietnam Veterans killed in action, the project eventually raised about $70,000 to rename the park.

"We just thought that it was appropriate. It's right dead center in the city, right in front of the county courthouse. What better place to put it," said chairman of the Sandusky County Veterans Memorial committee, Lee Swartz.

With a World War II era plane flyover, and a blessing, the park project officially ended.

Now Sandusky County has a centralized location for future generations to come and honor those who have served their country.

"It's absolutely gorgeous! I helped to raise the first flag at this park, this is the second Veterans Day ceremony that I've been the keynote speaker for; and it's beautiful, it was a great dedication," said Fremont native Major Julie Barriere.

Lee said he doesn't expect too many more memorials being built here, as he and the rest of the committee don't want to clutter the park.

Organizers were unsure how many people would come out today with the turn in the weather and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

But despite those things, hundreds of Sandusky County and Fremont residents came out to honor past and present Sandusky County veterans.

After dedicating the park and playing the national anthem, the two eldest veterans in attendance were honored with a gift from local metalworks students.

Leo Bundschuh, 95, served in the pacific theater of World War II as a turret gunner in a B-17 bomber, participating in 73 missions from Guadalcanal to Okinawa.

"It's hard to believe that I'm still around and now I'm the old guy of the bunch," Leo said laughing.

The keynote speaker was Barriere, currently serving in the U.S. Special Operations Command at MacDill Air Force Base.

She was more than happy to return home to speak to her community, and says honoring our veterans is an important lesson to pass on to future generations.