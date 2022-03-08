Sandusky County needs larger jail, sheriff says

State aid likely will be necessary to build a new jail, Sheriff Chris Hilton said.

SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio — Like many counties in our area, Sandusky County is running out of room at the county jail.

The current Sandusky County jail was built in 1988.

And though it isn't too old by architectural standards, Sheriff Chris Hilton says it is far too small.

The 88 beds available are almost always full, leaving some inmates to sleep on mats on the floor.

And along with pandemic protocols forcing isolation, county jails have also needed to offer more services to inmates that the Sandusky County jail just doesn't have enough room to accommodate.

"To be able to appropriately provide mental health, drug addiction, alcohol addiction services in a county jail the size of mine, it's about space and personnel. And we don't have the appropriate space to do that kind of stuff," Hilton said.

And it's not just the jail facility that Sheriff Hilton would like to see upgraded. He also said there is a desperate need to upgrade their current computer-assisted dispatch software as well.

The current CAD software is more than a decade old, and the company who sold it is no longer operating. And while most other emergency dispatch technology is up to date, this out-of-date CAD software could stop everything if it ever crashes.

"We don't know what the price tag is going to be yet, but we also know it's a necessity that's going to have to happen soon," Hilton said.

Sheriff Hilton says Sandusky County should be able to fund the CAD software, but the proposed new jail would need a lot of state and federal funding.

This is why the sheriff is hopeful for the passage of Ohio House Bill 101, which would create a renewable fund dedicated to county jail renovation and construction.

"If that does pass, Sandusky County needs to have a viable plan, needs to have an architectural plan, a piece of property, everything that we're going to do, have all of that put together. So hopefully, maybe if it does pass, it gets us to the front of the line so to speak to say 'Hey, we're ready to break ground now, let's go," he said.

Hilton said the proposed new jail, if funded soon, would take about four to eight years to construct.