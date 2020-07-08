Sandusky Co. welcomes President Trump, the 1st sitting president to visit in over 100 years

Hundreds lined McPherson Highway as they awaited President Donald Trump's arrival

CLYDE, Ohio — Thursday marked a historic day for the City of Clyde. For the first time since 1912, a sitting president paid a visit to Sandusky County.

Hundreds of people, decorated in red white and blue and "Trump 2020" apparel, lined McPherson Highway as they all awaited President Donald Trump's arrival.

“I’m just excited because it’s like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for me and I just think it's great that he’s coming to our small little town," said Clyde resident, Judy VanDorun.

President Trump is fairly popular with the residents of Sandusky County. The county was considered a "red county" during the 2016 Presidential Election with over 50% of voters in his favor according to the Ohio Secretary of State's website.

In 2018, Trump also upheld a tariff on imports of large residential washing machines, a product that is manufactured by Whirlpool in Clyde. According to Whirlpool, the tariff resulted in the creation of 200 new jobs at the Clyde plant.

"We appreciate how much he's backed us, especially with the tariffs. We're all backing him. We appreciate any president that wants to come visit, but Trump has been a supporter of us," said Shelley Hoffman, a 10-year employee at the plant.

Trump made his way to the plant around 3 p.m., and while the warm welcome was impossible for him to miss, it's also possible that the president may have noticed the small group of people supporting his opponent Joe Biden.

Members of the IBEW were seen with signs that said "Make America union again, greatness will follow," standing next to a large inflatable cat and pig with a hat that read "Make America hate again."

Josh Abernathy with the IBEW said that unions have been the backbone of the American middle class, but it has eroded over the years.

"Donald Trump does not have organized labor in mind at all," he said. "It's obvious he doesn't have the workers in mind. If you don’t have organized labors’ back, we don’t have yours either. “

The president of the Ohio Vapor Trade, James Jarvis, was also in attendance. Jarvis said he doesn't have an allegiance with neither Trump nor Biden, but he does have concerns with the FDA and the vaping industry that he wants the president to know about.

"We want Mr. Trump to know that he’s got a group of voters, 13 million of us across the US, that want to vote for him, but he’s got to do something about the FDA before we’re all gone," said Jarvis.

But even with the mixture of beliefs, Sandusky County Sheriff Chris Hilton said the atmosphere has been peaceful.

"Since Sunday afternoon at noon, we've been planning the security aspect of this detail," Hilton explained. "We've got multiple jurisdictions, multiple agencies, Secret Service, State Highway Patrols....logistically it's been kind of tough but we've gelled and have come together. It's been pretty spectacular."

And with politics aside, Hilton said Thursday has been an amazing day for the county.