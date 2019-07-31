SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio — The Sandusky County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating two missing girls.

Police say Lauren Robles and Rayne Kowpak, both missing from Ballville Township.

Robles is described as standing at 5'7" and weighing 105 pounds with black hair with blue tint and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black Nike joggers and a black Nike hoodie.

Kowpak is described as standing at 5'3" and weighing 100 pounds with long, sandy hair, bluish green eyes and freckles. She was last seen wearing black shorts and a mint green shirt with a pink hoodie over it.

Police believe both girls are still in the area.

Anyone with information should contact Sandusky Co. dispatch at 419-332-2613.