SANDUSKY, Ohio — The Sandusky County Republican Party voted unanimously Saturday morning to ask county prosecutor Tim Braun to resign from office immediately.

The vote itself cannot force Braun out of office. He must resign himself, a decision that is unclear if or when he will make. However, after pleading last week to negligent assault, Braun must resign by June 30 and faces likely discipline from the Ohio Supreme Court Disciplinary Counsel.

The vote comes after Gov. Mike DeWine called for Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost to draft a petition that would, ultimately, lead to a trial to determine Braun's future.

In October, the attorney general's office also asked for Braun's resignation.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation launched an investigation into Braun on May 11. At least five women told disturbing stories to agents looking into the prosecutor's conduct.

According to the investigation, Braun would ask women in his office for details of their sex lives and would give unwanted back and shoulder rubs.

Braun was also co-counsel in the 2000 aggravated murder case against Wayne Braddy and Karl Willis, which has garnered scrutiny after 11 Investigates aired the "Guilty Without Proof" story.

