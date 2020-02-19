FREMONT, Ohio — Sandusky County took one more step Tuesday to move past the Tim Braun controversy. The county's Republican Central Committee named Beth Tischler as the new county prosecutor.

Tischler, who is the current Maumee law director, will hold the position until at least November. She will be the first female prosecutor in Sandusky County's history.

Braun was forced to resign in January after a sexual misconduct investigation conducted by the state found evidence of inappropriate behavior.

In December, Braun pleaded guilty to negligent assault.

Zach Selvey was serving as the interim officer since mid-January.

