Sandpiper ending successful season with Halloween Boo Cruises

"The boo cruise is a series of Halloween related cruises that we do annually," said Veronie. "They are 30-minute cruises that go up and down the Maumee River and while on the vessel, Captain Brian and First Mate Katie dress in Halloween costumes, and entertain children and families."



Once on the river there will be boat games, Halloween treats, and toys for children who may not be able to eat candy. But what's a boat ride without some history?



Veronie says the Maumee River has a lot to offer and with every cruise they try to teach something new about its history.



"We do a good job of entertaining the children while they're on the vessel but they will also pick up some fun facts and some informational tidbits while we do cruises up and down the river," said Veronie.



Veronie says the cruise line is coming off a great year with over 15 thousand passengers, more than they had last year.



"Which is amazing given all of the negative impacts on the economy," said Veronie. "Everybody's entertainment dollars gets spread and we're very fortunate that the people choose to come on board."



Monday at 5:30 is the last Boo-Cruise then you'll have to wait until next year.

The sandpiper will update its calendar for the 2023 season in November.