TOLEDO, Ohio — The two phrases seem to go hand in hand: "water crisis" and "toxic algal bloom."

Sunday a group of folks boarded the Sandpiper boat on the Maumee River in downtown Toledo to learn about waterways in and around the Toledo area and how to keep them clean and clear.

The group 'Partners For Clean Streams' put the issue into perspective for folks on the river cruise.

They all came with their own questions and concerns.

"We are so blessed to be on this fresh water resource and take care of it. Learn more about what we can do more as a community to help out," Kristy DiSalle said.

All this on a weekend when toxic algal blooms continue to grow in the shallow end of the western Lake Erie basin.

"I'm extremely concerned about the condition of Lake Erie," Kate Moesser said.

So were the experts on board the Sandpiper who discussed regional water quality issues and solutions.They agreed that farmers are working to keep soil and nutrients on their land.

In addition, Toledo has upgraded drinking water plants and more efforts are being made to protect habitats, which can keep phosphates from entering waterways.

But more of us can do more to help out.

"As individuals we can think about our roles. How much do we fertilize? How many nutrients do we put on the ground? How can we protect our storm drains which flow without treatment to the river," Kris Patterson of Partners For Clean Streams said.

There is also something else: one million cubic yards of sediment is dredged from the Lake Erie and Maumee River navigation channel annually allowing big ships to enter the Toledo port.

The sediment is then dumped into the lake and is another contributor to the algal blooms.

"So now local and state officials are looking for the beneficial use opportunities for that sediment. They're looking at agricultural beneficial use or using those materials for wetlands restoration," said Jennifer Carter-Cornell of Hull and Associates.

Just one of the water lessons learned on a sunny afternoon aboard the Sandpiper.