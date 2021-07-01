San Diego man believes his wife was the woman who died during the Capitol riots

Aaron Babbitt says videos he’s seen of the dead woman is his wife. However, he has not been able to confirm if that is her with police or D.C. hospitals.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and police held a briefing Wednesday night with the latest information on the Capitol riots. Police said they were withholding the name of the female victim who died from her injuries after she was shot inside the US Capitol Building.

However, News 8 spoke with a San Diego man who believes the woman who died was his wife. Aaron Babbitt says videos he’s seen of the dead woman is his wife, Ashli Babbitt.

Aaron Babbitt has not been able to confirm if that is her and he says he has called hospitals in D.C. and they don’t have her name. D.C. police say San Diego police will inform him if it’s his wife.

Babbitt also said Ashli went to D.C. by herself and he was supposed to pick her up from the airport on Friday.