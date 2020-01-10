Salvation Army preparing to launch Christmas campaign amid coronavirus pandemic

The Salvation Army says this year is more important than ever to keep the bells ringing.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Even though it's not yet Halloween, The Salvation Army of Northwest Ohio is already preparing for this season's Christmas campaign.

The Salvation Army says that this holiday season, it's more important than ever to serve the community due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year's campaign has a goal of $850,000 to help serve those in deepest need throughout the Greater Toledo area.

The Salvation Army said last year, more than 29,000 individuals from the community were able to receive assistance with the money raised from the holiday campaign.

COVID-19 is making the need for help even greater this year.

“Since April, we have expended more than a quarter-million dollars in direct assistance to families impacted by the pandemic. Truly, the need has never been greater,” said Major Tom Duperree, the organization’s local commander.

Monies raised from holiday campaign efforts will support a variety of services and programs in the greater Toledo area, which includes five counties: Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Henry, and Fulton.