Lucas County residents eligible for free school supplies on Wednesday

For the second time this month, backpacks with supplies will be distributed to Lucas County families amid rising costs.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Leaders at the Salvation Army are helping Lucas County families get connected to school supplies amid an increased need. 

Wednesday, Aug. 10 from 9 a.m. until noon, any Lucas County family can visit the Salvation Army's downtown location at 620 N. Erie St. to pick up a backpack filled with school supplies. Those planning to pick up supplies will need a photo ID, your child's birth certificate and any document that shows the last four digits of your social security number. 

Officials with the Salvation Army say the cost of many basic school supplies has gone up this year, prompting many families, especially those with multiple children, to reach out.

"We have noticed costs have gone up but again we're grateful for the donors that give to us and allow us to purchase these supplies," Beth Schwandt with the Salvation Army said. 

Typically the Salvation army only does one school supply distribution day in August, but this year the need was so great that they're allowing families another chance to come out.

"We've seen families come in with three or four children, and you know a backpack alone can cost $20 and then you're putting supplies into it and supplies can cost $50 to $60," Schwandt said. "This year we've seen a much bigger interest which just tells us what our economy looks like today."

All of the supplies from the drive came from Salvation Army donors. If you would like to donate, you can find more information by clicking here.

