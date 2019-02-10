LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — The Salvation Army of Northwest Ohio Area Services has announced the dates for Christmas Assistance for Lucas County this year.

The application process will start on Oct. 21 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will continue from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Applications will only be accepted during these times at the Salvation Army Offices in Toledo, located at 620 N. Erie St.

All applicants must show the following documentation to be approved for Christmas Assistance:

Picture ID for all adults in the household Proof of income for the household (current within 30 days) such as a paystub, proof of unemployment and an SS/SSI/SSD printout Proof of address (must include applicant's name, address and a current date within 30 days) A utility bill or business mail is acceptable; each adult in the household should submit proof of address Proof of birthdates for all children, such as a birth certificate, income tax return from 2018 or a 2018/2019 official school record If applicable, legal guardianship or custody papers

Registration as already begun in Wood and Ottawa Counties.

Ottawa County residents can pick up an application from the Ottawa County Public Library or from the Salvation Army in Port Clinton at 1834 E. Perry St.

Applications can be submitted to either location during regular business hours. The application period runs until Dec. 1.

In Wood County, the application process runs through Nov. 30 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Applications will be accepted only during these times at the Salvation Army Office at 1045 N. Main St., Suite 8 in Bowling Green.

RELATED: Wood County Salvation Army offers holiday assistance to residents in need

The Salvation Army is also looking for local groups and organizations to participate in the Christmas Assistance Distribution as well as Red Kettle Bell Ringing Campaign.

Call 419-241-1138 ext. 116 if interested in volunteering.