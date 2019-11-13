TOLEDO, Ohio — The Salvation Army is set to begin another season of the Red Kettle Campaign, but this year there's been some changes.

The campaign has rolled out a new digital option that Major Tom Duperree said is great for people who are always on the go.

People will now be able to hold their phone up to the sign and make a donation using Apple Pay or Google Pay.

According to Duperree, this has been important to the Salvation Army ever since entering into the digital age.

"They've been trying to find a way to connect people who don't carry cash with the ability to give. for years, they really struggled with having people take their credit cards out and swipe that at a kettle bin," said Salvation Army's, Tom Duperree.

People will still be able to give cash, but the Salvation Army hopes this will allow others to be more willing to give because it makes things quick and they don't have to stand outside in the cold.

Another interesting feature with digital pay is that someone can be in a different state and still contribute to the zip code that's on their credit card, which means all donations will stay local.

The Salvation Army will be at some locations beginning Wednesday. Those include smaller areas stores as well as JCPenney and Churchill's.

Local Superstores will have bell ringers after Thanksgiving.

