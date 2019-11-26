TOLEDO, Ohio — A youth initiative aimed at tackling the issue of discrimination based on hair is making its way to the Toledo City Council.

A panel put on by Youth for Change in September gave youngsters in the Toledo area the opportunities to share their own stories of hair discrimination. That's where the initiative to reach the city government created its roots.

The legislation would add a clause to the municipal code prohibiting discrimination of natural, styled hair or hair coverings based on race, culture or religion.

Linnette Owens has owned the Loft Boutique Salon for more than six years and as people sit in the styling chair, they share their stories.

"I have a lady who works in corporate right now and gets her hair straightened because of how the office feels about her natural hair. She never wears her hair in the curly state because of the office," Owens said.

If this legislation passes in the council, not allowing Owens' client to wear her hair in its natural state would be considered discrimination.

"Our hair is the most important thing to us, so if they amend this, this would be amazing for our culture," Owens said.

There are statistics backing the legislation. According to the US Department of Labor's numbers, black women are twice as likely to be sent home from work because of their hair.

"If five people come in, maybe one out of five, so we hear this story all the time," Owens said.

It's not an issue that impacts just one race or gender.

"People kind of treat you differently, back when I had shorter hair I could walk into a room and people would give me smiles and stuff," Youth for Change member Adrian Traynum said.

Owens, who has been in the hair-styling field for more than two decades, sees more women coming into her salon now wanting to wear their natural hair.

"It makes us feel free, it makes us feel, 'I want to wear my hair like that.' It helps people feel like they want to embrace it too," Owens said.

This movement in Toledo is largely thanks to youth who have been holding panels and helping to draft the legislation. Something that isn't going unnoticed by people like Owens.

"I thank God that we have some youth that is getting involved and they're evolving and causing a resolve so the next generation won't have to have this problem," Owens said.

There are similar initiatives going around the country as well. In July, California became the first state to ban discrimination against natural hair.

Toledo City Council will officially introduce the suggested revision on Tuesday.

