JERUSALEM, Ohio — A sailboat docked at Anchor Blame Marina is responsible for more than 25 gallons of diesel fuel spilling into the water, according to the Oregon Fire Department.

Fire crews are currently working to clean up and have set up booms around the sailboat to contain the fuel.

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources were notified, but there is no risk to the public at this hour.

This is a developing story, we will continue to keep you updated as information becomes available.

