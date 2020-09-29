Sylvania Area Family Services in desperate need of donations

The organization is helping more families than ever before due to the pandemic.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — In a normal year, Sylvania Area Family Services would help supply about 7,000 families with food and hygiene items. But this is not a normal year.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the organization is helping more families than ever before; around 8,000 so far. Now, they're in desperate need of donations to make sure families have what they need to get through tough times.

Mary Helen Darah, outreach coordinator for Sylvania Area Family Services, explained the needs they're facing.

"People we've never seen or used our services before, people who've been furloughed or out of work. It's just been so difficult, they've never found themselves in this situation," she said, pointing to hundreds of food bags on the floor of what used to be a meeting room. "These will be gone before you know it."

Usually, the organization would help only Sylvania-area residents. But because of the needs the community is facing, they've opened up to helping any Lucas County resident with food and hygiene products as well. People just need to show an ID or other proof of Lucas County residency.

Darah said there are multiple ways people can help. First, SAFS desperately needs donations. Staple food items such as peanut butter, spaghetti sauce, pasta, and other things that last in the pantry.

SAFS also needs hygiene items like toothpaste, detergent, soap, and deodorant.

"A lot of people don't realize that in addition to food insecurity, there's no [government] program that covers hygiene products," Darah explained. "So toilet paper, shampoo, feminine products, all those things add up."

Second, people can donate their time to the organization. Volunteers help sort donations and pack bags for incoming families.

Finally, SAFS is gearing up for the holidays with their annual Adopt-a-Family event for Sylvania-area residents. Normally, an individual or group would adopt a family, sharing a meal and some gifts with them to help alleviate financial stress. Last year, over 200 families were adopted.

COVID-19 has changed the process to reduce contact this year, but Darah hopes the holiday cheer will remain.

"We are going to be giving out gift cards for families. We also have food for them, special holiday food that they can prepare, and gift cards so they can go pick out items they need," she said. "So all you have to do is give us a call, and we will connect you with a family."