Dance group raises awareness after man was left on TARPS bus for hours

Steve Chirgott was left on a TARPS bus for hours in the garage back in August. The bus driver has been fired and iDance is spreading a safety message.

TOLEDO, Ohio — "My stomach hurt, my back is sweaty, I was stuck," Steve Chirgott said.

Kay Chirgott recalls the cryptic call she got from her son who she thought was at work back on August 13.

"He said hot, dark TARPS bus, that's all he said and I thought, what do you mean, did they pick you up early?" Kay Chirgott said.

Turns out, Steve Chirgott, who has special needs, was left on a TARPS bus inside the TARTA garage.

The bus wasn't running and his mom says he had been inside alone for two hours.

"He had been on that bus since 7 a.m., so where was he? I don't know? I still don't know," Kay Chirgott said.

TARPS provides public transportation specifically for riders with special needs, like Steve Chirgott.

TARTA officials said they didn't take the mistake lightly.

"The driver that made a serious error, just not tolerable, was immediately dismissed from the organization," TARTA Chief Communications and Customer Experience Officer Laura Koprowski said.

Steve Chirgott is part of an adaptive dance group in Toledo called iDance.

Many of the dancers rely on TARPS to get around, so they wanted to spread a message of safety and show support for Steve Chirgott by performing in the TARTA parking lot.

"TARTA is a very important part of our student's lives and Steve had a rough day and we wanted to support him. My students wanted to do something phenomenal for him," iDance Director Karen Medina said.

Parents, family and TARTA employees came to watch. TARTA leaders used the opportunity to talk with Steve Chirgott's family.

They said riders will have more opportunities to directly express any concerns.

"Next month, we're going to be holding customer forums and that's a way for us to engage even more," Koprowski said.