Local safety experts want you to prepare for spending time around the water this summer

With summer-like weather expected to continue, many families are likely making plans to be out enjoying the water.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Public pools around Northwest Ohio have officially opened. And it's just in time too as temperatures have recently soared into the 80s and low 90s. If you have a pool in your backyard, you've likely already gone for a swim.

That's why safety experts say it's important that parents keep a sharp lookout on their young children.

"We often get together with friends. Everyone is talking and having a good time, but if you have an area of water, be it a pool or a pond, there needs to be a designated adult, knowing they're watching that area and watching the kids," said Nicole Knepper, trauma and burn prevention specialist at Mercy Health.

Knepper says kids are curious and they could fall into the water. That's why someone needs to be watching and alert at all times, not just in the vicinity.

"They can't be a designated person and reading a magazine or on their phone," said Knepper. "They need to be dedicated to watching the water and making sure that a small child, or any child that can't swim, making sure that they're taken care of."

It only takes a split second for the sounds of water splashing or kids laughing to turn silent.

If that happens, Knepper says it's important to stay alert and take action immediately.

"If you can't find your child, immediately go to the pool and make sure that they didn't fall in or immediately check those areas, because it happens so fast," said Knepper.

As we know, when kids are having fun, they don't want to come inside. If that's the case, make sure they stay hydrated and wear sunscreen often.