Nearly $3 million awarded to Toledo Fire and Rescue Department for hiring of new firefighters

Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur announced the federal grant in a statement today. The funds will go toward hiring new firefighters for TFRD, who had applied for the competitive grant.

“It is my honor to announce that Toledo’s Fire and Rescue Department has been awarded nearly three million dollars to invest in the hiring of new firefighters to the department,” said Kaptur. “Whether it is a fire, health emergencies, a flood or a car accident, we depend on first responders at Toledo Fire and Rescue to keep our families and community safe. I am pleased to see this federal funding put to exceptional use in our city.”