Safely navigating your way through a roundabout

Studies have shown that roundabouts are more efficient for traffic movement because you don't always have to make a complete stop.

TOLEDO, Ohio — You may have noticed more roundabouts being constructed in Northwest Ohio and maybe more frustration as you drive through them.

The new roundabouts at the Dorr Street interchange off I-475 have been open for nearly a month.

It's just a few of the newly constructed roundabouts in our area.

"I think what's important with roundabouts is, they're new to drivers, relatively speaking here in northwest Ohio. There are more and more popping up," said Ohio State Highway Patrol Sergeant Ryan Purpura.

It's fairly easy to navigate a roundabout when there are not many people in there.

But add more drivers and it gets more complicated.

Sgt. Purpura says there are two important things to do when we approach the intersection.

"With a roundabout, it's important that we approach a roundabout, take a look at the signage. Determine what lane we need to be in. When you get to that roundabout you need to yield. People in the roundabout have the right-of-way" said Sgt. Purpura.

If someone is already in the roundabout and headed your way, you have to stop, let the person pass and then you can proceed.

He says following these steps will help avoid a lot of crashes.

"Drivers see a roundabout and they see traffic coming so they try to speed up and get into the roundabout and beat the other person. What it really comes down to is being courteous to your fellow motorists," said Sgt. Purpura.

This year alone, there have been a little more than 1,000 traffic crashes in roundabouts in the state. In 2020, the total was more than 1,400.

But Sgt. Purpura says the data doesn't paint a complete picture because of the location of the roundabouts and the state's logging system.

Although he believes patience and a little education can go a long way.

More information and complete instructions on how to navigate Ohio's roundabouts can be found here.