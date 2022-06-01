Safe Haven Baby Box coming to Lucas County fire station

The box gives parents a safe way an anonymous way to drop off a newborn for whom they can no longer care in Springfield Twp.

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — The first Safe Haven Baby Box will be installed at a Springfield Twp. fire station, marking the first in Lucas County.

The Ohio Safe Haven Law allows parents to safely surrender their newborn child without fear of judgment or prosecution. That law includes police stations, fire stations and hospitals.

A spokesperson for the Springfield Twp. fire department says trustees previously approved the money to buy and install the box. The department has since ordered it and expects it to arrive in four to six weeks. Then, it has 90 days to install the box at the McCord road station.

The department is working to raise $16.000 to cover additional costs and fees. It's accepting donations on its Facebook page.

Springfield Township Fire Department will be recieving a Safe Haven Baby Box! This will be the first of its kind... Posted by Springfield Twp. Fire Dept. Local 3544 on Wednesday, June 1, 2022

Springfield Twp. fire says it is incredibly excited to have the opportunity to bring this to the members of our community and surrounding communities.

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.