Pastor requests Sacred Heart Church's removal from parish due to financial burden of needed repairs

The pastor of the Epiphany of the Lord parish requested the Diocese of Toledo's bishop remove the church from its parish due to needed repairs being too expensive.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Sacred Heart Catholic Church in east Toledo may no longer be in use as a place of worship by the Epiphany of the Lord parish pending a decision from Diocese of Toledo Bishop Daniel Thomas.

In a statement to the parish, Pastor Fr. Eric Mueller said pastoral and finance councils of the parish in a facilities assessment of its campuses found the Sacred Heart Church had "uncertain structural viability and extensive financial burden of needed repairs." This, along with needed repairs at the parish's other churches and declining parish population and mass attendance, were reasons to request Thomas relegate to no longer be in use by the parish.

Thomas will now consult with a priests' council before making a decision, Mueller said.

Mueller said the announcement was shared with attendees at a mass over the weekend, and that the church will remain open as usual with a mass schedule that will be reevaluated throughout the possible relegation process.

Mueller also said in the statement that "in recent years, 24% of our parish expenses go to regular upkeep and maintenance of our numerous facilities (this does not include capital projects) while the average parish dedicates only 10% to facilities maintenance."

"Our process and having to make this recommendation have been very difficult for me, yet I cannot imagine how difficult it may be for you," Mueller said.

The Epiphany of the Lord parish's three campuses are the Sacred Heart and St. Stephen churches and the St. Thomas Aquinas Rectory, all in east Toledo.

