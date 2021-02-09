Run to raise awareness, honor the memory of those lost to suicide

Signup for the Christian's Corner Foundation Run For Life is now open. The run will take place during Suicide Prevention Week on Sept. 11.

MAUMEE, Ohio — A run to remember those lost to suicide.

The Christian's Corner Foundation was created in honor of Spc. Christian Jones, a local military member who lost his life to suicide last December.

His mother, who is organizing the race, says the suicide rate for military members rose significantly last year, and it's an issue that must be addressed.

"This race is to draw attention to those numbers, to see what we can do to generate money to help with behavioral health programs for our military and veterans and just for civilians in general," said Nicola Licata.

120 active military members will participate. 180 others are already registered.

The run will be held Sept. 11 at the Dana Headquarters in Maumee.

To register, follow this link for the 5K Run For Life and Kids Fun Run.