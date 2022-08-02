Rumpke investing $50 million to bring country’s 5th largest recycling facility to Columbus

The facility is the latest large investment officials recently have announced will be coming to Columbus.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Rumpke Waste and Recycling is investing $50 million to bring a new facility to Columbus.

The new campus, titled the Rumpke Recycling Resource Center, will mark the fifth largest recycling facility in North America. According to Rumpke, it will be the most technologically advanced, state-of-the-art recycling center in the country.

"With the announcement of our expansion plans today, the future of recycling is now," said Andrew Rumpke, area president.

The campus will span 25 acres on Joyce Avenue in northeast Columbus. It's a project that will take at least two years to complete, with an opening date scheduled for 2024.

Currently, Rumpke's recycling facility designs and processes 30 tons per hour. The new facility is designed to process 50 tons of material per hour.

"Our new recycling facility is strategically designed to meet the needs of Columbus, Franklin County residents, local governments, as well as the demands of the commercial and industrial business growth that is happening right here in central Ohio," said Rumpke.

The facility is the latest large investment officials have announced will be coming to Columbus. Last month, Intel unveiled plans to invest $20 billion in the Buckeye State with two new computer chip facilities.

At the time, Intel leaders announced the goal to be a sustainable company, recycling 100% of its waste by 2030. Rumpke's new facility will only work to help more companies commit to sustainability, said Lt. Governor Jon Husted.

Currently, Rumpke employs roughly 500 people in the central Ohio area. That number will soon rise, said Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther.

"I've never been more excited about the future of this city - this partnership with Rumpke - than I am today," said Ginther.