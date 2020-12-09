TFRD: Car drives into Rudy's Hot Dog in west Toledo

Toledo Fire and Rescue Department officials on the scene told WTOL 11 this is the fifth time a car drives into the establishment.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A car drove into Rudy's Hot Dog off Alexis Road in west Toledo early Saturday morning, according to the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department.

Fire officials on the scene told WTOL 11 this is the fifth time a car has driven into the establishment.

Fire crews say six people were in the car; five were hospitalized while the driver ran away. Authorities are still looking for them.

Following the incident, the owner of Rudy's Hot Dog posted on Facebook the location had just reopened after being closed for over a month.

The location will have to close again since "all in all, it's just another hole in the wall," the post read.

