FREMONT, Ohio — To help celebrate Terra State's 50th anniversary, a family connected to the school are helping current students.

The family of Roy Klay, the founding president of Terra State Community College, has established a the Roy W. Klay scholars program to help two students a year financially.

This is Terra State's first full-ride scholarship ever.

Klay Huddleston, Roy's grandson, currently works as Chief Marketing Officer for Libbey Inc., and said it is an honor to continue his family's support for Terra.

The scholarship is split up to help two different student groups.

One will be awarded to a full-time student directly graduated from high school, and the other will be awarded to a returning, adult student.

"The second scholarship however is for an adult learner who has decided to come back to school, and the Klay family will provide a full tuition and fee scholarship for that person to study at a part-time pace, and to graduate in four years," said Cory Stine, Executive Director of the Terra College Foundation.

The plan is to make the Roy W. Klay Scholarship an annual scholarship.

Anyone interested can apply for the scholarship right now and it will be awarded in April.

