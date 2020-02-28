FINDLAY, Ohio — A major interchange in Hancock County is scheduled to completely shut down for months.

The bridge south of Findlay at the Route 68 and Route 15 interchange was built in 1958. And according to ODOT, it is long overdue for restorations work.

Starting in March, the bridge will be completely closed for four months to repair the concrete walls, guardrails and deck.

Preparations will begin on March 2, which will bring with it lane restrictions on Route 15 under the bridge.

The official detour will be a bit of a headache for frequent drivers in the area, as it will add eight miles in either direction. But the good news is, the work is expected to add 20 years to the bridges lifespan.

Officials looked into leaving one lane open at a time during construction, but it was deemed it not cost effective to the project.

"We looked at that option and decided not to because that adds so much time to the project length. And it also degrades the product you get in the end, and it's not a quality of a project in the end," PIO for ODOT Northwest Ohio Rhonda Pees said.

The Route 68 bridge over Route 15 will be closed to through traffic on March 16.

