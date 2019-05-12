FREMONT, Ohio — The stretch of State Route 20 through the city of Fremont has been dedicated to remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

On Route 20, just at the edge of the Fremont city limits, a few dozen local veterans gathered to watch a new sign being installed.

It marks the beginning of the Vietnam Veterans Killed in Action Memorial Highway.

Plans to dedicate this stretch of the state route began in May, and was a collaborative effort between the city, Sandusky County and multiple organizations.

"To me it was a no-brainer, to honor our veterans, especially the ones that have come before us," said Jake Allison, executive director of Sandusky County Veterans Office.

In total, 31 men from the Fremont area died while serving in Vietnam.

Their names are now enshrined on a plaque at Flag Park across the street from the Sandusky County Courthouse.

For veterans, the hope is that the plaque, and the highway dedication can honor those who lost their lives serving their country now, after they weren't given their due respect from the public immediately following the war.

"I really think that the Vietnam veterans changed it. With the way we were treated, we made sure that the veterans coming home now aren't treated that way," said Craig Swartz, quartermaster of VFW Post 2947.

Along with the dedication of this stretch of highway for fallen Vietnam veterans, Flag Park in downtown Fremont will be rededicated as Veterans Memorial Park next Memorial Day.

