Three roundabouts set to be installed in South Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — The city of Toledo has announced plans to install three roundabouts off Schneider Road in South Toledo.

The locations for these roundabouts will be at the intersections of Schneider and Royal Haven, Schneider and Birchwood and Schneider and Brierheath. The installation will require pavement replacement as well as other drainage improvements.

Representatives with the city of Toledo did not give an exact reason for the roundabouts but said the area has traffic congestion that needs to be improved.

Plans indicate construction will start as early as this spring, but an exact start date has not been determined.

In order for these roundabouts to be installed, there will have to be closures in this area come this summer for the intersections to be re-constructed.

Specific details about those closures are still in the works, however, residents can learn more at a public meeting the city of Toledo is hosting Thursday night.

The meeting will be hosted on Zoom on Thursday, Feb. 10 at 6PM.