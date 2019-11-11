ROSSFORD, Ohio — To honor our Veterans in the area, Rossford Elementary School held a special assembly to teach their students of the importance of service on Veteran's Day this year.

Monday morning, the entire student body, faculty and staff of Rossford Elementary came together for the celebration.

After reciting the pledge of allegiance and singing the national anthem, students heard from retired Navy Senior Chief Dennis Alstad. He has a son who attends Rossford Elementary as well.

He tied in lessons he learned in the military with the three R's taught at Rossford: Respect, responsible and ready.

"Respect goes toward your parents, toward your teachers and the respect will come back down from your parents and from your teachers. And be responsible from the actions you take, whether they are good or bad," said Alstad.

After honoring attending family members who have served in the military, students watched a slideshow, listing all of the relatives of students and faculty who have served.

The slideshow ended with a slide for elementary principal Jeff Taylor, who served in the Marines for six years.

He said his military experience helped him become a better educator.

"I think it's instilled some discipline and help me teach some kids. We've had some classes I've spoke to about sitting quietly and paying attention and those kinds of things; it's helped, it's helped great," said Taylor.

