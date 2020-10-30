Rossford police identify victim in teen death investigation

A 16-year-old boy was found unconscious at a Knights Inn on Oct. 26. He was transported to the hospital where he later died.

ROSSFORD, Ohio — Rossford police have released the identity of the victim in a teen death investigation.

On Monday, Oct. 26, Rossford EMS responded to Knights Inn, where 16-year-old Arnold Serrato was found unconscious. Serrato was transported to the hospital where he later died.

At this time, his cause of death is unclear. Although, Rossford Police Chief Todd Kitzler said it is believed to have been due to a medical condition, but officers are investigating to make sure nothing more was at play.

Serrato's family was reportedly present at the time and were the ones who made the 911 call.