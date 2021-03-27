Rossford student meets nation's leaders as part of US Senate Youth Program

Rossford High School senior Jacob Lesick says the program has further inspired him to get into public service.

ROSSFORD, Ohio — A Rossford High school senior got the chance to brush virtual shoulders with some of our nation's leaders.

Jacob Lesick, student council president, says he's always been fascinated with politics and government.

"Before this program, I kind of really thought, 'how am I going to get involved in something that is honestly in some ways so far apart from the public?'" said Lesick.

He says he first heard about the U.S. Senate Youth Program back in 8th grade. He applied last year and was picked as just one of two students from Ohio.

The program happened virtually last week over Zoom. Lesick got to meet leaders from every branch of government, including Sen. James Lankford, R-OK, and the Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen Hicks.

"She was able to provide a lot of insight and information into the Department of Defense that I really never thought of in the first place and it was a really enlightening experience to hear those kind of things," explained Lesick.

Charlie Cox, the head of the social studies department at Rossford, has taught Lesick for three years.

"He's every teacher's dream as far as his attentiveness, his work ethic, the way he conducts his business," he said.

Cox says the program propels students like Lesick into becoming our future leaders.

"I think any opportunity where they can get involved with the mechanics of the actual day to day operations," Cox said, "and see that it actually has a role in our society is incredibly important."

Lesick says he wants to study political science and law in college and eventually work in government to try and make a difference.

"It has a lot of potential," he said, "and we have a lot of room for everyone to get their word in and to get their share of what goes on in this nation."

He noted he knows it's almost his generation's turn to step up and lead this country and when the time comes, he'll be ready.