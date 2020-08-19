Rossford Schools ready to begin in a hybrid model

Rossford Schools welcoming students back to the classrooms in a hybrid model. Leaders say many changes have been made to keep everyone safe.

ROSSFORD, Ohio — Rossford Schools Superintendent, Dan Creps, said the district's choice of returning in a hybrid model, like many of the other districts, was something they worked on all summer.

Leaderswith the district are excited to see it in action when school begins on Aug. 20.

"With that hybrid model, obviously the student body is more or less just divided in half, in two separate cohorts. We look forward to having that first cohort tomorrow," Creps said.

The first group, based off last names, will attend in-person on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The second group on Wednesdays and Fridays. Monday will be used as a remote learning day.

As expected, things will look different. That includes a mask requirement for students in all grades.

"A big part of our practices aside from the masks is obviously going to be social distancing. We do have markers throughout the building on both campuses," Creps said.

They will be making sure older students aren't congregating. He said bus route drop-offs will be staggered to help avoid that.

Constant evaluation of COVID-19 will be key as they begin in the hybrid plan and hopefully move to all five days.

"Our plan does not tie us directly to the county system, but we know that that's an important element in our plan," he said.