Rossford Schools hoping voters approve 2 renewal levies at lower rates

People living in the Rossford School District have been paying these two levies for a combined 51 years. Now, they'll decide whether to keep paying them.

ROSSFORD, Ohio — One local school district says voters will be saving money if they vote yes to the two renewal levies on the ballot.

And these levies are different than most.

The district is asking its voters to renew those two operating levies this election.

One has been around since 1991 and the other since 2002.

Now, Rossford school leaders say they've managed their money, so they don't need so much of yours.

And on May 3, they'll decide whether to keep paying them, but they'll actually be paying less if they say yes.

"The taxpayer will save about $100 a year, each year for about a total of $500 over the course of the five-year renewal cycle," superintendent Dan Creps said.

He explains these are operating levies. They pay for the programming for students along with necessities like a resource officer in every school and more counseling.

The district has also added new clubs and STEM programming along with college credit opportunities for high school students.

"We're really proud to be able to offer that given all the expansion that we've been providing our students. We've been expanding programming and offering them a lot of new opportunities," he said.

Creps says part of the reason the district doesn't need as much tax money comes from good financial decisions.

And major businesses like Amazon coming to the area gave them a boost.

"We've been really prudent in making those decisions and that's come as a benefit. Then on the business development piece, we have great fortune. Very fortunate in terms of the district having companies move in and develop," he said.

The superintendent says if these two renewals were to fail, they would re-evaluate and look at possibly putting something on the ballot in November.

Early voting is going on right now. If you're a Rossford resident you can vote at the Wood County Courthouse.