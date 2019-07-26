When something out of the ordinary happens, it seems like the first thing people do is pull out their phones to record the moment. Rossford Police are taking advantage of this by using a system that allows citizens to send any video footage of a crime directly to the police.

It’s a fast and easy way to get pictures and videos from witnesses, which officers said will have a huge impact on their day-to-day.

Here’s how it works: if a crime happens and you catch video or photo of the suspect, all Rosford Police have to do is send you a text message or email with a link and then you send the evidence you captured. Your footage or picture, then, is automatically stored into Rossford Police's evidence log.

"It makes it a lot easier,” Rossford Chief of Police Todd Kitzler said.



Being a police officer is a tough job, but the new technology, which is called Axon Citizen, is just one tool that will help officers in Rossford collect evidence and streamline the process.



"It saves time, it saves officers time, it saves the detectives time. Normally before this, we would have to either have the citizen they'd have to email the footage to us or we'd have to re-tape it with another camera. When you do that, it degrades the quality,” Kitzler said.



With this new technology, citizens can submit videos and photos through a direct link making the process of submitting evidence easier and more efficient.

Residents in Rossford said they feel this a useful tool.



"I mean, why wouldn't you? I mean, it's a no-brainer. I mean, you're helping everything, the people, the police department with any investigation,” Rossford resident, Chris Fargo, said.



While Axon Citizen hasn't been used in a crime yet, Kitzler said it will come in handy because they already get a lot of photo and video evidence from the public.

Neighbors said this method seems to be easy and they would use it.



"I will, because I think that there are many crimes that people might see happening and, you know, if you're a good neighbor you’re going to look out for your neighbors and you're going to report it,” said Heather Shafer, a Rossford resident.



Another benefit of the citizen reporting process is that it more accurately logs and tracks the evidence. Detectives can see dates, number of views and if the submitted video has been altered, they can trace it.

While Kitzler believes this will be incredibly helpful, he wanted to warn people to always call 911 before taking a photo or shooting video.



"Don't ever think you need to get video first before you call. Contact 911, report the crime or the incident. Then, if you feel you need to take video or take pictures then do that after you contact police,” Kitzler said.

Rossford Police believe this will help them solve crimes and give neighbors the chance to help.

Toledo Police said they do not currently have a program similar to Rossford's Axon Citizen. However, they do accept photos and videos through email or Facebook messenger that can be entered as evidence to help in an incident.