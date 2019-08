ROSSFORD, Ohio — Rossford Police are reminding drivers everywhere to slow down and pay attention after one of their patrol vehicle was hit.

Police say late Thursday night a patrol car was hit while an officer was conducting a traffic stop.

Luckily, no one was injured and the damage was minimal, but it doesn't always work out like that.

Police are asking that drivers please move over and slow down for emergency vehicles.