Rossford police looking for missing non-verbal 17-year-old with autism

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — The Rossford Police Department is searching for a non-verbal autistic 17-year-old male who is missing.

Police say Bradley Ramsey went missing from the All Saints Church area on Lime City Road.

He is a white male who was last seen wearing a dark shirt and grey sweatpants.

Residents in the area of Schreier and Lime City should be aware that several bystanders are going to do a yard-to-yard search for Ramsey.

Police believe he might be sleeping in bushes. Rossford and Perrysburg Police departments, as well as state troopers and Local 8 building trades are involved in the search. A helicopter was also searching earlier this morning.

Attention residents in the Schreier & Lime City area- several bystanders are going to do a yard to yard search for the missing person. FYI pic.twitter.com/FmOybax7Gy — Rossford Fire (@ROSSFORDFIRE) June 23, 2021