Rossford Fire says missing Michigan non-verbal teen with autism has been found

Bradley Ramsey of Kalamazoo was found hours after he went missing in the area of All Saints Church.

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — The Rossford Fire Department is says the search is over after the non-verbal autistic teen who went missing early Wednesday morning has been found safely.

The missing person has been located. — Rossford Fire (@ROSSFORDFIRE) June 23, 2021

Chief Todd Kitzler says searchers found Ramsey at the Charles Crest Apartments in Rossford.

Police say Bradley Ramsey went missing from the All Saints Church area on Lime City Road. He had been missing for about six to seven hours before he was found.

Ramsey is from Kalamazoo, Michigan and was not familiar with the area.

Multiple police and fire departments searched the surrounding area as well as the water before Ramsey was found. WTOL 11 has a crew on the scene and says it appears that Ramsey is okay.