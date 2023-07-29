Man killed in crash on SR-795 and Tracy Road early Saturday

WALBRIDGE, Ohio — A man is dead after a two-vehicle crash early Saturday in Perrysburg Township.
Troopers responded to the scene around 3 a.m. Saturday, according to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The crash involved a sports bike and a pick-up truck at the intersection of State Route 795 and Tracy Road.
Chase Worthington, 25, of Rossford, was driving a Suzuki sports bike southbound on Tracy Road when he failed to stop at a red light and hit a pick-up truck heading westbound on SR-795, OSHP said.
Worthington was ejected from the sports bike and died at the scene. He was wearing a helmet when the crash happened. The other driver, a 20-year-old man from Elmore, was not injured.
The crash is under investigation, according to OSHP.