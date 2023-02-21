Rossford Lanes renovator faces his own 7-10 split

Forest View Lanes CEO Rich Kenny will decide in the next few months whether to move forward or give up on the bowling alley investment.

ROSSFORD, Ohio — One local business owner is at a crossroads when it comes to renovating the former Rossford Lanes bowling alley. Forest View Lanes Chief Entertainment Officer Rich Kenny originally bought the closed alley in January 2021 with a plan to open it in the summer of that year. As of February 2023, the alley is still under renovation.

"I thought we would be open that summer, and it never happened," Kenny said. "As we kept running into more problems, it's been very frustrating."

Since that time, Kenny has dealt with seemingly unending repairs, including replacing equipment and the roof and removing asbestos.

He plans to decide in the next few months whether to take out another loan and continue work on the alley with a hopeful opening before the end of the calendar year or look at other options.

"There's a lot of options we can go," Kenny said. "We're not saying we're not going to do it, we're not saying we're going to do it."

He recently got approved for a $3 million loan, but is undecided about whether to move forward with a high-interest rate or explore other lanes, such as handing off the project to an equity partner, "someone who can come in and be a part of the project," Kenny said.

Locals hope that whatever happens, the alley can be a place that helps boost the local economy.

"Our town is really excited about getting a bowling alley back," longtime Rossford resident Connie Brentlinger said. "It's been here for a while,"

Rossford City Council member Bob Toth agreed

"I'm excited for it to open," Toth said. "It will be a welcome addition to the downtown area that we're trying to revitalize."

Kenny said he'll make his decision in the next three to four months. If he decides to move forward, customers won't see the alley open until just before the end of the year.