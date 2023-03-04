Fire displaces Rossford family Friday night

At least one resident and family were displaced Friday night after a fire started in the attic of an apartment above the Lotus Beauty Loft in Rossford.

Rossford firefighters responded to the call at the intersection of Dixie Highway and Vineyard Drive at about 5:45 p.m. and were on the scene until just after 9:30 p.m.

A GoFundMe with a goal of $10,000 was started to assist those displaced by the fire.

"Margaret Gomez, Andrew Garcia, and Alina Garcia recently lost their home to a house fire. They lost all their belongings, their two pets Elle and Theo, and their home," the GoFundMe states.

Rossford fire chief Josh Drouard said weather and wind helped the fire burn. Officials are still investigating what caused the fire, he said.

High winds with gusts up to 50 mph, soaking rain and accumulating snow swept through the region Friday.

Northwest Ohio saw several reports of crashes on area interstates and highways, some ponding and flooding on roadways and downed power lines and trees.

The lingering impacts of Friday's severe weather will affect travel and roads on Saturday.

