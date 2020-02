ROSSFORD, Ohio — Rossford firefighters are battling house fire on Island View Avenue.

Fire crews were called to the scene just before 10 p.m. Thursday night. When they arrived crews saw flames in the back of the house.

Firefighters believe the house is vacant and that it was under construction.

No injuries have been reported.

WTOL 11 has a crew on the scene. This is a developing story and will be updated as more details are confirmed.